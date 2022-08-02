XCAD Network Price Hits $1.49 on Top Exchanges (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. XCAD Network has a total market cap of $45.94 million and $1.55 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00006542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XCAD Network has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,883,638 coins and its circulating supply is 30,751,292 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
