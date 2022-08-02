Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Up 13.7%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) shares were up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 52,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 53,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEBEF shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

