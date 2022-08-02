Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 372,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,848. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. Xperi has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,593,000 after acquiring an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,347,000 after buying an additional 95,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Xperi by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.