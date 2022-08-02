XRP Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.22 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion and $1.22 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00628578 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016733 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034559 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
About XRP
XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,535,142 coins and its circulating supply is 48,343,101,197 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
