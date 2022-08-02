Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. Xylem has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Xylem

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.