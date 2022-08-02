YF Link (YFL) Price Tops $29.90 on Exchanges

YF Link (YFL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $29.90 or 0.00130140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $79.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,976.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003842 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00128777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031688 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,793 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

