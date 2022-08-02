Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $208,845.45 and approximately $189,721.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

