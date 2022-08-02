YooShi (YOOSHI) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. YooShi has a total market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $603,201.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00632144 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00034256 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

