Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Given New $7.80 Price Target at Citigroup

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $15.50 to $7.80 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.
DAO opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.55. Youdao has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
