Young Boys Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $81,561.00 (YBO)

Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Young Boys Fan Token has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC on major exchanges. Young Boys Fan Token has a market capitalization of $658,529.44 and $81,561.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

