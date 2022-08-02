Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.13. 2,014,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,947. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

