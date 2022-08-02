Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Z in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year. The consensus estimate for Z’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Z Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of YAHOY opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Z has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Z Company Profile

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

