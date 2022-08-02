ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $6,089,715.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 143,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $6,089,715.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,599,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,317 shares of company stock worth $10,858,149. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,352,000 after buying an additional 555,387 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 242,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

