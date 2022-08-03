1,000 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 18.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 241.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

