21,000 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,638,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,095,455 shares of company stock worth $80,952,972. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

CG stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 83,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,688. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.