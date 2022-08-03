3,027 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

