3,164 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,976,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,277,000 after purchasing an additional 189,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.