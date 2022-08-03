3,900 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

