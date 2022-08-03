3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

