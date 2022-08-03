3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.88. 51,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

