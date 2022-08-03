4,036 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,773,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 578.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

ALK opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

