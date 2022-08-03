4,980 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $17,337,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,496,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

