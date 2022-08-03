4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,750.23 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $355,750.23 and $17.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,370.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004410 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00127058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032197 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD. The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io.

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

