677 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in McKesson by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $335.09 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $346.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

