908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) VP Sells $239,600.00 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael S. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Michael S. Turner sold 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $100,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $753.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.24.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MASS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 832.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

