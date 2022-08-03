A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $16,062.75 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,089 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $16,062.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. 1,067,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,839. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 588,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 675.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 336,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

