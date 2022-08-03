Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

Aaron’s Trading Up 1.2 %

AAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $610.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.65 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

AAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 70,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

