Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. 3,836,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

