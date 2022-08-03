Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.04. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

