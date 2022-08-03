Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.14. 30,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

