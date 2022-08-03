AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.93. 42,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,181. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average is $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

