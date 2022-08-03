AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.