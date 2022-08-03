ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Update

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 1,294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,475.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABMRF opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

