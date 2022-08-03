Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 237,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $2,023,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Accenture by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $302.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

