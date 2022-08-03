Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $443.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on META. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.