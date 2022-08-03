Accredited Investors Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2,192.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VEA opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.