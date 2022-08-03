Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 118,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

