Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after buying an additional 424,182 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.92. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

