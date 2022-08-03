Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

