Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,816,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

