Accredited Investors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

