Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 6.4% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $70,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,598,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.