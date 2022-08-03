Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 23,201 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.7% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWP stock opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.