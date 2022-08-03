Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.