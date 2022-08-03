AcuityAds (ATY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.35 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect AcuityAds to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.07. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 947.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.96.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

