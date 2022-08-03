Adappter Token Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges (ADP)

Adappter Token (ADP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Adappter Token has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Adappter Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Adappter Token has a market capitalization of $14.59 million and $5.57 million worth of Adappter Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adappter Token

Adappter Token launched on August 19th, 2019. Adappter Token’s total supply is 4,954,376,143 coins and its circulating supply is 918,931,872 coins. The official website for Adappter Token is adappter.io/eng.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adappter is designed to create ‘the Pleasant World’ connected by a Blockchain where users, partners, and everyone together improve value based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust.Every moment the users enjoy in the Adappter ecosystem is converted into value and rewarded to all participants in the ecosystem. “

