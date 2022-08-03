Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.27 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. 260,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,285. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $96.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.