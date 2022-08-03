Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,285. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $96.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 63.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

