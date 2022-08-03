Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $127.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

