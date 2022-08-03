Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

